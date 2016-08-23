What is a Power Vocab Word? A “Power Vocab Word” is a term, phrase or event that is very important to know about. By knowing this term, you will understand history, society and the world better than you did when you were unaware of this term.

How is the best way to learn Power Vocab? The best way is to be creative! Make these vocab words important and interesting to you by drawing, writing a poem or song, or doing another type of creative project using the word. Don’t just look up the definition!

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

