What is a Power Vocab Word? A “Power Vocab Word” is a term, phrase or event that is very important to know about. By knowing this term, you will understand history, society and the world better than you did when you were unaware of this term.
How is the best way to learn Power Vocab? The best way is to be creative! Make these vocab words important and interesting to you by drawing, writing a poem or song, or doing another type of creative project using the word. Don’t just look up the definition!
Power Vocab Word: _____________________________
Reminder Word: _______________________________
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
300 generic activities. Create lessons in seconds!
- (14)
- $5.63
Year 2 SATs Comprehension - Dinosaurs
- (0)
- $4.23
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
ALL YEAR 7 AND 8 HISTORY LESSONS IN ONE BIG BUNDLE!
- 7 Resources
- $12.68
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Updated resources
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
Fishing for connectives display
- (0)
- FREE
Year 2 SATs Comprehension - Dinosaurs
- (0)
- $4.23