Ratios: Equivalent Ratios Practice and Review is a great way to practice, assess, and differentiate for students (6.RP.A.3A.AA.4). One set of cards has equivalent ratios with a missing value and the other set has possible values. Students look for the ratio problems and solutions that match. Great for scavenger hunts, concentration, and more OR use for diagnostics and assessment. See what your students know about ratios already. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.



This product was updated 1/25/16.



SAVE with a complete 6th grade bundle of Ratio Practice and Review sets

OR get as part of a Full year of 6th Grade Math Practice and Review Bundle



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other ratio activities

- Host a ratio scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of ratio matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using ratio cards.

A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other ratio cards and activities for a deep understanding of the way ratios work.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



Ratio Resources Include:

- Ratio Fall Practice and Review

- Ratio of Shapes: Matching Practice and Review

- Ratio Scavenger Hunt Word Problems

- Ratio with Mondrian

- Ratios Word Problem Practice and Review

- Fibonacci Spirals: Ratio and Scale

- Ratio Word Problems: Notes (JUST ADDED)



NOTE: This product was updated 2/4/16



Save more with the 6th Grade Math Growing Teacher Resource Bundle which includes all notes, practice, activities, and projects related to 6th grade math in the store.



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.





CUSTOMER TIPS