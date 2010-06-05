This resource forms part of a project looking at ways to encourage learners to interact more in the target language, developing the skills of both planned and unplanned (or spontaneous) talk. Instructions for how to do the activity should be found on the notes pages of the slides. Thank you to Pete Spain for the picture and original in French.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Y8_Spanish_ReadingImages_1.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 5, 2010

Activity

ppt, 164 KB

Y8_Spanish_ReadingImages_1

Report a problem

Categories & Grades