Road Signs Clip Art. This ROAD SIGNS Clip Art collection offers 90 images of road signs that show rules and regulations that are observed while driving to ensure safety.



This PACK contains 90 high-quality COLOR Road Signs Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.



This Road Signs Clip Art set includes:

deer crossing, detour, dip in the road, do not pass, end construction, food, gas, hospital, highway (56), motel, no turn on red, one way, pedestrian crossing (3), railroad, speed limit 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 60, two way, wrong way, yield and more.



TERMS OF USE:

Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.



This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.



If you are interested in business or personal clipart, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

Follow Little Tots Learning