Joe’s friends moved away. He makes daily visits to a resource room to help

him learn how to focus on tasks when he is distracted by noises and events

occurring in the classroom. Joe has an auditory disorder. He has just started

fifth grade.



Ravi is the one of the brightest students in his Indian school. His family just

moved to America, (New Jersey), and he is in the same class as Joe and

Dillon, the class bully. Ravi does not recognize yet that Dillon is a bully.

He thinks he is a friend.



Joe knows better. He has been the object of Dillon’s abusive behavior in

fourth grade, and now during the first week of fifth grade. This is the story

of how two young people learn to cope with a bully and accept how they are

each different, with dignity.



This packet is a perfect reading book to use with a group at the beginning of

fifth grade! Readers will draw visual images, state their reactions, give

reasons for their reactions, use evidence from the chapter or book to match a

trait that was chosen by the reader, and answer critical thinking questions

along the way. Included are “integrated” writing assignments that will help

students write persuasive pieces and narratives, two different writing

experiences fifth graders need to learn and improve upon. Included in this

packet are differentiated post-reading activities.