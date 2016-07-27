Joe’s friends moved away. He makes daily visits to a resource room to help
him learn how to focus on tasks when he is distracted by noises and events
occurring in the classroom. Joe has an auditory disorder. He has just started
fifth grade.
Ravi is the one of the brightest students in his Indian school. His family just
moved to America, (New Jersey), and he is in the same class as Joe and
Dillon, the class bully. Ravi does not recognize yet that Dillon is a bully.
He thinks he is a friend.
Joe knows better. He has been the object of Dillon’s abusive behavior in
fourth grade, and now during the first week of fifth grade. This is the story
of how two young people learn to cope with a bully and accept how they are
each different, with dignity.
This packet is a perfect reading book to use with a group at the beginning of
fifth grade! Readers will draw visual images, state their reactions, give
reasons for their reactions, use evidence from the chapter or book to match a
trait that was chosen by the reader, and answer critical thinking questions
along the way. Included are “integrated” writing assignments that will help
students write persuasive pieces and narratives, two different writing
experiences fifth graders need to learn and improve upon. Included in this
packet are differentiated post-reading activities.
About this resource
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
