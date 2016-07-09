This product is a good way to begin your school year or semester with a strong emphasis on safety in the science classroom. Included in this product is a two page list of safety rules, a 35 question safety test, test answer key, blank test answer sheet, and a safety contract. All material is editable to suit your needs and student level. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!

The Teacher Team