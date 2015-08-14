This Science "Scattegories" game is the PERFECT addition to your time filler toolbox!! An easy-prep (just make copies) game that can be pulled out at any time during the year or school day. Perfect to use during those dreaded last 10 minutes of class, on a Friday afternoon, during study hall time, after a test/quiz, at a science center, for a small group of early finishers, or a fun activity at the end of the year!



This product includes:



- Detailed Instructions

- Student Record Form (3 per page)

- 8 Unique Category Cards

- Blank Category Cards (to add categories or customize to fit your needs)

- Suggested answers for each category (just a few given to be sure students have the right idea, but the possibilities are endless!)