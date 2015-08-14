This Science "Scattegories" game is the PERFECT addition to your time filler toolbox!! An easy-prep (just make copies) game that can be pulled out at any time during the year or school day. Perfect to use during those dreaded last 10 minutes of class, on a Friday afternoon, during study hall time, after a test/quiz, at a science center, for a small group of early finishers, or a fun activity at the end of the year!
This product includes:
- Detailed Instructions
- Student Record Form (3 per page)
- 8 Unique Category Cards
- Blank Category Cards (to add categories or customize to fit your needs)
- Suggested answers for each category (just a few given to be sure students have the right idea, but the possibilities are endless!)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Moon Phases, Eclipses, and Tides Notes and Activities
- (0)
- $3.00
Earth Motion and Seasons Notes and Activities
- (0)
- $3.00
Classification Hierarchy and Kingdoms Read and Apply
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
Earth and Space Galaxy song
- (23)
- $7.04
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Acceleration - 5E Lesson Bundle
- (0)
- $14.99
Acceleration – A Digital Scavenger Hunt Activity
- (0)
- $7.99
Motion Unit - Digital Interactive Notebook + 5 Lessons
- (0)
- $34.99