This lesson is based on recent X-Factor series. Hopefully the topic will help engage students with sentence structures.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • x factor lesson.flipchart
  • sentence parts.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 17, 2012

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Project/Activity

flipchart, 4 MB

x factor lesson

Project/Activity

pptx, 41 KB

sentence parts

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades