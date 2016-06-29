Hello Teacher Friends!



This includes three sight word resources for the sight word "THE" that you can use during your intervention or small group time. This is passage #3. These passages spiral, so if you purchase them and complete them in order they will build upon one another. I will be working to add passages so that you can purchase it by sight word as needed!



This resource includes:



*Read It, Trace It, Write It, Highlight It for the sight word "THE"



*Roadrunner Read for the sight word "THE"



*Sight Word Fluency Passage for the sight word "THE"





I hope that you find these resources helpful during your small group or RTI time!