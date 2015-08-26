Sight Word Mystery Pictures Are Here!



**DECEMBER SET #4 of 4 NOW AVAILABLE**



The holiday fun continues with my Sight Word Mystery Pictures DECEMBER SET #4 of 4. Your students will love coloring these all new holiday themed mystery pictures.



Each of the four pictures includes the THIRD 25 WORDS from Fry's Instant Word List, making this the perfect review set for students progressing through their sight words (or a fun and engaging review for your more advanced readers).



These pages make great center activities and/or homework assignments.



Included Words: go, see, then, us, no, him, by, was, come, get, or, two, man, little, has, them, how, like, our, what, know, make, which, much, his



December Set 4 includes the following pictures:

-Stocking

-Holiday Lights

-Fireplace

-Santa In His Sleigh



Also included is a color answer key for each picture.



Click on the RED STAR/"follow me" by my store name to be notified when new sets and resources are added!



***STOP! This set is part of the MEGA BUNDLE #1 which includes ALL 23 SETS (August-July) of Sight Word Mystery Pictures. You will save 20% when buying the bundle. ***



Visit my Blog An Educator's Life



Email Me with special requests or questions/concerns



Happy Reading and Coloring-

MrHughes



Don't Miss My October Sets 1 and 2, November Sets 1 and 2, and December Set 1, 2, and 3 as well.



Keywords: sight words, pictures, fry words, coloring, mystery, winter, Christmas



© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).