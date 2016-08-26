Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Thanksgiving worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different Thanksgiving clipart.



Each page has 20 problems written vertically.



Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Check out some other single digit addition and subtraction worksheets.

Single Digit Ocean Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Space Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Dinosaur Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Halloween Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Christmas Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Valentine's Day Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Worksheets with No Theme



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



Clip Art and Cover Photo Credits:



Cover Photo

• Fun 4 Teachers - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Thanksgiving-Day-Free-Clipart-Images-Black-and-White-963334



Clipart credits:



* arvin61r58 - https://openclipart.org/detail/227730/autumn-border

• Artifex – found on TPT.

• Oh So Cute O’Flaherty - found on TPT.

• Happy Edugator - found on TPT.

• MadebyTeachers - http://www.madebyteachers.com/Fun-Classroom-Creations/20

• Images Jax and Jake – found on TPT.

• Whimsy Clips - www.whimsyclips.com

• Digi Web Studio - http://www.digiwebstudio.com

• Carmela Fiorino Vieira - found on TPT.

• Lita Lita - http://learninginspain.blogspot.com.es/

• inky2010 - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/inky2010

• algotruneman - https://openclipart.org/detail/189181/turkey

• almeidah - https://openclipart.org/detail/228043/autumn

• studio_hades - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/studio_hades

• presquesage - https://openclipart.org/detail/168940/autumn

• GDJ - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/GDJ

• mibrami - https://openclipart.org/detail/188308/autumn-recolored

• freeiconsweb - https://openclipart.org/detail/180884/vector-autumn-icons-set

• martinaaldermann - https://openclipart.org/detail/196299/autumn-trees-with-a-bird

• pippi2011 - https://openclipart.org/detail/188191/brown-hat

• revzack - https://openclipart.org/detail/232964/happy-thanksgiving

• johnny_automatic - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/johnny_automatic

• Iaobc - https://openclipart.org/detail/92761/pilgrim-hat

• anonymous - https://openclipart.org/detail/47653/school-in-fall-abiclipar-01

• nicubunu - https://openclipart.org/detail/94177/thanksgiving-day-icon

• A Sketchy Guy – found on TPT.

• Shelley M