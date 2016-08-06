Do you Macarena?
Do you Bunny Hop?
Did you know you can Macarena and Bunny Hop to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”?
Download the instructions for FREE!
Included: Dance Step Instructions: a small reference list and a Single Sheet Large Version of the Dance Routine; where to find the music.
Copyright laws prohibit the inclusion of audio in this download.
Have Fun!

