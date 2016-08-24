Solving One Step Equations Using Addition or Subtraction Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.EE.A.1



Everything you need to introduce and practice solving one step equations using addition or subtraction. Included in this product:

-Solving One Step Equations Using Addition or Subtraction Notes

-Solving One Step Equations Using Addition or Subtraction Practice Page

-Solving One Step Equations Using Addition or Subtraction Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Answer keys