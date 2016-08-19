Save 30% with this Spanish Commands Bundle! The 14 page commands bundle contains 6 tú commands worksheets, plus explanations, examples, and reference handouts.

Included in the bundle:

1. Table of Contents
2. Regular Affirmative Tu Commands Explanation
3. Irregular Affirmative Commands List and Examples
4. Practice Chart for Infinitive, Tu Command, and the English Translation
5. 5 Worksheets as follows:
- 18 Tu Commands Food
- 18 Tu Commands and Clothing and DOPs
- 18 Tu Commands with DOPs Transportation
- 18 Tu Commands with Transportation and City
- 18 Tu Commands DOPs with er/ir verbs
6. Answer keys for all worksheets

The 5 practice charts are also sold separately. The commands explanation, irregulars list, and practice chart (numbers 2 - 5 above) are grouped together and also available for purchase outside of this bundle.

14 pages

