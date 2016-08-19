Save 30% with this Spanish Commands Bundle! The 14 page commands bundle contains 6 tú commands worksheets, plus explanations, examples, and reference handouts.
Included in the bundle:
1. Table of Contents
2. Regular Affirmative Tu Commands Explanation
3. Irregular Affirmative Commands List and Examples
4. Practice Chart for Infinitive, Tu Command, and the English Translation
5. 5 Worksheets as follows:
- 18 Tu Commands Food
- 18 Tu Commands and Clothing and DOPs
- 18 Tu Commands with DOPs Transportation
- 18 Tu Commands with Transportation and City
- 18 Tu Commands DOPs with er/ir verbs
6. Answer keys for all worksheets
The 5 practice charts are also sold separately. The commands explanation, irregulars list, and practice chart (numbers 2 - 5 above) are grouped together and also available for purchase outside of this bundle.
14 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Reading cards
- (2)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
this/that/these/those
- (0)
- $2.82
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09