Help students see affirmative and negative words in context with this silly story about a teacher describing her perfect students. Students will learn and reinforce words such as: algo/nada, alguien/nadie, algún/ningún, también/tampoco, siempre/nunca, and o..o/ni...ni.



This activity includes:

-1 story with comprehension questions

-1 ad for a roommate where students need to pick the correct vocabulary word

-1 writing activity where students will write their own ad for a roommate

-Answer key