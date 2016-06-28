Help students see affirmative and negative words in context with this silly story about a teacher describing her perfect students. Students will learn and reinforce words such as: algo/nada, alguien/nadie, algún/ningún, también/tampoco, siempre/nunca, and o..o/ni...ni.

This activity includes:
-1 story with comprehension questions
-1 ad for a roommate where students need to pick the correct vocabulary word
-1 writing activity where students will write their own ad for a roommate
-Answer key

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • AffirmativeandNegative.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 872 KB

AffirmativeandNegative

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades