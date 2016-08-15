This silly story was written to accompany the vocabulary in ch. 8 of Así se Dice 1. Students will meet León, a punk rock musician who develops a crush on Lola, a lover of museums and foreign films. León is determined to win over the girl, but will his plan work?
Targeted vocabulary includes: el cine, las películas, el museo, los cuadros, los pintores, las estatuas, el cantante, tocar un instrumento, y la banda.
This version is written entirely in the past tense, but you can also purchase the present tense version HERE. Both include a vocabulary activity and comprehension questions.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
