Help students learn common reflexive verb vocabulary through this silly story! Tarzan really wants to impress Jane, so he does something he has never done before: he bathes, washes and combs his hair, and brushes his teeth.



Included vocabulary: ducharse, bañarse, cepillarse, despertarse, acostarse, ponerse, peinarse, lavarse, maquillarse



This bundle includes 2 versions of the same story: one that is entirely in the present tense, and one that uses preterite and imperfect. This is good for differentiating or when you have native and non-native speakers in the same class.