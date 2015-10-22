Spanish Verbs Quiz, Study Guide and Study Tips - 76 -AR/ER/IR Verbs - Challenge your students and watch them rise to the occasion and learn 76 common infinitive verbs in a short amount of time!



This download contains:

1. Teacher Instruction Sheet giving many tips and strategies to share with students on how to learn the infinitives. The ideas work for all new vocabulary!

2. Student Study Guide - this lists all 76 infinitives. They are grouped together as follows: 4 groups of -AR verbs, 1 group of -ER verbs, 1 group of -IR verbs.

3. Two pages of quiz words in English. These get copied back to back and students write the Spanish next to each English word for each quiz. It works best to test 1 to 2 groups per week. After each quiz, record the scores and keep the papers until the next quiz and then hand out the same paper. You'll use 1 piece of paper for 6 separate quizzes!

4. Answer key - project this in class and the quizzes can be easily and quickly graded. You may also purchase my 91 slide Power Point that contains all 76 verbs It works well for presenting and reviewing the verbs. The Power Point presents the verbs in the same 6 groups. Each group contains:



1. One slide containing all Spanish/English words for each set.

2. One slide for each individual verb in each set. Each has the English word and clip art and the Spanish word comes out on mouse click.

3. One slide containing clip art images of each verb in the group. The images come out individually on mouse click.