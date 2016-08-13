Spelling and Vocabulary activities from Fourth Grade Reading Street story, "The Horned Toad Prince." These activities give several opportunities to practice the words in a variety of ways.

As they go through the activities, students make connections with other language concepts such as alphabetization, synonyms, antonyms, syllables, short/long vowel sounds, rhymes, etc.

Download includes the following:

* a word sort activity: students sort the words according to vowel sound and letter pattern

* Activity to find spelling patterns in plural nouns. Using words from their list, students come up with a rule for when a spelling change is necessary to make the plural. Then they do a short activity to determine the patterns of other nouns based on their rule.

* Word list to alphabetize. They can either rewrite the words from their list alphabetically or cut out the words and arrange in order before rewriting them.

* Build your own word search puzzle.

* Word Scramble

* Scavenger Hunt

* sentences for dictation using words from the current list as well as several from previous lists.

* Definitions of words to know from the selection, and a short activity.

* Answer key

* Color and grayscale versions included

