Stem and Leaf Plot Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.SP.B.4
Everything you need to introduce and practice creating and interpreting stem and leaf plots.
Included in this product:
-Stem and Leaf Plot Guided Notes
-Stem and Leaf Plot Practice Page
-Stem and Leaf Plot Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Worked out Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math / Algebra
- Math / Algebra / Other graphs
- Math / Data and statistics
- Math / Data and statistics / Data collection
- Math / Data and statistics / Data processing
- Math / Data and statistics / Data representation
- Math / Data and statistics / Handling data
- Math / Data and statistics / Probability
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
kmbheck
Transformation of graphs
Recommended by TES Panel. An investigation which allows the learners to find the rules for transformations plus some example questions. PLEASE REVI...
- (21)
- $1.41
Smeths
Algebra - Kinaesthetic Complete the Square.Game.
A matching activity that requires the pupils to match a quadratic equation of standard form to the complete the square form to the graph
- (3)
- $5.63
JumbleBee
Year 6 maths SATs revision
30 activities and resources to prepare your year 6 children for SATs. Useful for classroom revision, starter activities, developed as part of whole...
- (2)
- $7.03
New resources
sjcooper
Properties of a velocity time graph revision
This revision lesson looks at revising with students the understanding that area under a curve represents distance travelled and the gradient of a ...
- (1)
- $4.23
joezhou
Circle Equations Worksheets
These are two worksheets on circle equations with step by step solutions. Detailed typed answers are provided to every question. I hope you find th...
- (1)
- FREE
flexassessment
Recognising types of graphs
A good set of questions where students match up equations with their graphs, including linear, quadratic, cubic and reciprocal functions. The origi...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Non-linear Graphs)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (6)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Line Graphs)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (1)
- FREE
jwmcrobert
IB Maths Studies SL - Topic 6 - Functions - Notes
Handwritten notes I made for my IB students: - Basics of linear functions - Quadratics - Exponentials - Higher powers - Intersections
- (2)
- $2.82