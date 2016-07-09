This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will read a story, identify the problem, and conduct an experiment to solve the problem. They will also determine and explain if the experiment was a sample of a "fair test". This will follow the process of the scientific method.
***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Conversation Hearts hard candies, lollipops (all must be the same type and flavor), M&M's, and Russel Stover's chocolates (you can find these at the Dollar Store or Target).
CCSS Standards Covered: W.K.1, W.K.3, W.K.8, W.1.2, W.1.3, W.1.8, W.2.2, SL.K.1, SL.K.3, SL.K.5, SL.K.6, SL.1.1, SL.1.5, SL.2.1
This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
2 pages of ELA and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Valentine's Candy Differentiated Self Assessment
Valentine's Candy Differentiated Writing Extension
Valentine's Candy Display Cards for Cups
Valentine's Candy Observation Notes
Valentine's Candy Fair Test Explanation
Valentine's Candy Prediction Card
Valentine's Candy Banner for classroom display
