2 Story Maps with plenty of room to write or draw in.
The first one is portrait style with space for: book title, author, characters, setting, problem and solution.
The second one is landscape style with space for: book title, author, characters, setting, and beginning/middle/end.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
