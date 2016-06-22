These fun, NO-PREP printables are a great activity for celebrating summertime your music class, and make for easy music sub worksheets and plans, centers, and colorful bulletin boards.

Handouts Include:
1. Beach Ball Vocal Explorations (2)
2. Vivaldi's "Summer" Listening Glyph
3. Popsicle Color-by-Music (Treble, Bass, Durations, Rhythm Symbols)
4. Ice Cream Instrument Families
5. Dynamic Flip-Flop Matching
6. Seashell Printable Rhythm Games (3 versions including QN, EN, HN, 16ths, and QR)

