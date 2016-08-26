This crossword puzzle focuses on figurative language from SUMMER OF THE MONKEYS. Every clue is an example of a simile, a metaphor, hyperbole, or personification from the story, all of which are defined for students. A key word in each clue is left out. In order to solve the puzzle, students must use their knowledge of the story, their imaginations, and their critical thinking skills to fill in the blank. Here are two examples:
My old heart started running around inside me like a scared ___. (SIM) Answer: lizard.
A big grinning Ozark ___ crawled up out of nowhere. (PER) Answer: moon
Note that the type of figurative language is provided in parentheses after each clue.
A FUN WAY TO INTRODUCE FIGURATIVE LANGUAGE!
