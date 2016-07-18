Tangrams: Totally Tangrams #1 – Give your students a fun challenge in math centers, for homework, or in group activities!

This tangram packet is all you need for a fun and challenging (and differentiated!) geometry activity in your classroom!



Students will be challenged to use the provided pieces (“tans”) to fit the fun animal (well, TANimal) puzzles!



Regular Puzzles

• 10 fun animal puzzles: Rabbit, Cat, Dog, Giraffe, Elephant, Kangaroo, Horse, Whale, Squirrel, Shark

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create their own animal! He or she can then trace the outline and have other students solve the puzzle!

• Choose between color and black and white! (Psst! Want to print one to laminate for a fun open house game? Print the color puzzles, laminate them, and set them up at a fun math station!)



Guided Puzzles for Differentiation

• The same 10 animal puzzles, but with the shape outlines provided. This is great for differentiation or for younger students!

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create their own animal! He or she can then trace the outline and have other students solve the puzzle!

• Choose between color and black and white!



Tangram Pieces for Cutting Out!

Color, Black, Outlined, or Spotted!

(Please note that since the sizes of tangram sets teachers and parents may have will vary, the puzzles were not designed according to the dimensions of a particular physical set—the provided pieces to print and cut will fit perfectly. Just print, cut, and solve!)



Answer Key

Use the all-on-one-page answer key for quick checking, or use the full-size answers for students to check their own puzzles (without seeing the answers to the others!).



Files are provided as a zipped file of multipage PDFs for easy full-packet printing and also as individual pages if you’re looking to quickly print just a puzzle or two!



Love this tangram activity? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work!