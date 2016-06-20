Need a fun activity that involves kids finding answers that have Orange in it or are the color ORANGE? Fun Friday or before a holiday worksheet activity.
You can do this activity in one class, over a couple of days if being used as a end of the period activity or over a couple of days, if you wish to do the extension activities.
Have kids test their cognitive skills on all things ORANGE! Grades 4 and up.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
gailhennessey
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
Aida de Acosta did something really amazing in 1903. She became the very first woman to fly a powered aircraft all by herself. In fact, Aida, pilot...
- (0)
- $3.00
gailhennessey
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
What is the World Cup? The actual term is the FIFA World Cup. FIFA stands for Federation Internationale de Football Association. Held every four ye...
- (0)
- $3.50
gailhennessey
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
The founding fathers stated in the Constitution that the President "shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the U...
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
englishannalysis
Eng. Lang. P2 Q4 Mark Scheme Resource
The mark scheme Levels and descriptors for answering Question 4 on Paper 2 of the AQA English Language GCSE. A resource I'm giving to my Year 10 cl...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets for practice with Beginning, Middle, And Ending Sounds and CVC (Consonant, Vowel, Consonant) words. These C...
- (0)
- $7.25
vlrynn
Drawing Facial Expressions Spring-Themed Mini-Book
Students practice drawing facial expressions with this Spring-themed feelings mini-book, an activity designed to give students practice reading and...
- (0)
- $3.00
jemakinsman
Fishing for connectives display
This colourful under-the-sea themed display includes 30 different connectives grouped by their uses: To put ideas in order. To add evidence. To add...
- (0)
- FREE