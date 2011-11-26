Free
Powerpoint on the planets, for a research task, either from the internet or based on book work. Starter workseet is name the planets and fill in information about them, also a mix and match card sort of key words and their definitions which students can work alone in or pairs to match the key word to its definition.
Created: Nov 26, 2011
Updated: Mar 28, 2013
