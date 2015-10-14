RecommendedTES PICKS

This water cycle resource will be a great supplement to your unit. Includes:

Vocabulary Cards - Separate word and definition cards can be used for a matching activity, to introduce vocabulary during instruction, or for display in a pocket chart.

Task Cards (12) - Students will answer multiple-choice questions about the water cycle. These can be used for centers, Scoot, whole group review, or assessment. Includes recording sheet and answer key.

Water Cycle Diagram - Students will cut out the vocabulary words and glue them into the correct spot on the diagram to show the stages of the water cycle.

Water Cycle Foldable - Vocabulary foldable for interactive notebooks. Includes steps in the water cycle and definitions.

