This water cycle resource will be a great supplement to your unit. Includes:
Vocabulary Cards - Separate word and definition cards can be used for a matching activity, to introduce vocabulary during instruction, or for display in a pocket chart.
Task Cards (12) - Students will answer multiple-choice questions about the water cycle. These can be used for centers, Scoot, whole group review, or assessment. Includes recording sheet and answer key.
Water Cycle Diagram - Students will cut out the vocabulary words and glue them into the correct spot on the diagram to show the stages of the water cycle.
Water Cycle Foldable - Vocabulary foldable for interactive notebooks. Includes steps in the water cycle and definitions.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
