This bundle includes all four back to school themed two digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
Each packet has back to school clipart decorating it.
When you buy this bundle, you will SAVE 25% or basically get one packet for free.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.
Created: Aug 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
