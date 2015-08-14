16 task cards asking students to identify 8 types of energy.
Types of energy included: Kinetic, Potential, Thermal, Nuclear, Electrical, Light, Sound, & Chemical.
Students will be given real world examples and they will have to identify the type of energy being used in that example.
Student record sheet & answer key provided!
Task cards can be used in a variety of ways! They can be used with the popular game "Scoot!", in stations/centers, as a review, with small groups, posted around the room, as an extension, under a document camera, or as an alternative to review worksheets. They are a GREAT resource and so versatile!
