I created this product to use in my fourth grade science class. It includes vocabulary cards with pictures (great for ELLs). There is also a labeled water cycle diagram to use for instruction. The quiz consists of three sections. There is a labeling section, an illustrating section, and a writing section. I try to integrate writing into the other core subjects as much as possible. I included an answer key and rubric for the quiz to make grading a breeze. I hope you enjoy this product. My kids really learned the water cycle using these materials.
If you found this product useful, please leave me feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The 100th Day Already-STAAR Writing Revising and Editing Passage
- (1)
- $1.10
Water/Weather Cycle Mini Unit
- (1)
- $2.00
"Whats Missing" Inference Puzzle Station
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Four pictures One word game
- (2)
- $1.41
Research Methods (10 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
- 14 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
Assessing for Prior Knowledge - 'Stand on the Line' Activity
- (2)
- $4.23
New resources
Exploring geology through food items (Rock vs food)
- (2)
- $2.82
River Pollution Unit of Work: Lesson Plans, Practical and Board Game for GCSE or KS3 Science
- (1)
- FREE
Lesson 1 - What is an endangered species? (Lesson 1 of 8)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
A poem about Mother Nature and the rain.
- (0)
- FREE
Famous Women in Science - An Inquiry-Based Project for All Grades
- (2)
- $5.99
March Topical Science Update
- (0)
- FREE