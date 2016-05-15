Weather Interactive Notebook



This Weather Interactive Notebook Section has a lot to offer!

Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, students got lost in note taking and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; fun notebook.



- 40 Weather Flap-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions

- Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.

o This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.

- Reading Passage (Weather, Temperature, Wind)

- Reading Passage Cold, Warm, Stationary Fronts

- Venn Diagram comparing & contrasting Fronts

- Precipitation Cut & Paste Passage

- A reading passage describing Weather Maps

- Weather Map

- Weather Map Symbol Manipulative

- Sketch & Cut (Hurricane Physics)

- Severe Weather Read & Paste Notes

- Severe Weather Accordion page

- BCR (High Pressure)

- Multiple Choice Questions

- 35 thought provoking “Study Buddy” cards with an Answer Key

- BONUS – Beat the Clock Weather Game!

- Topics include:



* Climate

* Tropics

* polar zones

* temperate zones

* seasons

* El Nino

* Ozone

* CFC's

* Hydrosphere

* condensation

* conduction

* water cycle

* coriolis effect

* jet stream

* sea breeze

* land breeze

* weather

* wind

* humidity

* relative humidity

* dew point

* cloud

* precipitation

* air mass

* occluded front

* Global Warming

* Deforestation

* Primary and secondary pollutants

* Toxic Pollutants

* thunderstorm

* tornado

* hurricane

* blizzard

* meteorologist

* isotherm

* isobar