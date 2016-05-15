$4.50
Weather Interactive Notebook
Weather Weather Weather Weather:
This Weather Interactive Notebook Section has a lot to offer!
Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, students got lost in note taking and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; fun notebook.
- 40 Weather Flap-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
- Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.
o This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.
- Reading Passage (Weather, Temperature, Wind)
- Reading Passage Cold, Warm, Stationary Fronts
- Venn Diagram comparing & contrasting Fronts
- Precipitation Cut & Paste Passage
- A reading passage describing Weather Maps
- Weather Map
- Weather Map Symbol Manipulative
- Sketch & Cut (Hurricane Physics)
- Severe Weather Read & Paste Notes
- Severe Weather Accordion page
- BCR (High Pressure)
- Multiple Choice Questions
- 35 thought provoking “Study Buddy” cards with an Answer Key
- BONUS – Beat the Clock Weather Game!
- Topics include:
* Climate
* Tropics
* polar zones
* temperate zones
* seasons
* El Nino
* Ozone
* CFC's
* Hydrosphere
* condensation
* conduction
* water cycle
* coriolis effect
* jet stream
* sea breeze
* land breeze
* weather
* wind
* humidity
* relative humidity
* dew point
* cloud
* precipitation
* air mass
* occluded front
* Global Warming
* Deforestation
* Primary and secondary pollutants
* Toxic Pollutants
* thunderstorm
* tornado
* hurricane
* blizzard
* meteorologist
* isotherm
* isobar
