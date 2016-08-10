Words-and-Rhythms

Using books that can be found in any library, including "Bear Snores On," "The Paper Bag Princess," "Zin! Zin! Zin! a Violin," "Jump, Frog Jump," and "Down by the Bay," lesson plans have been developed for preschool through sixth grade that focus on pitch, form, notation and improvisation that can be done by teachers and non-music teachers alike!



Each lesson plan includes objectives, a lesson sequence, assessment techniques, a materials list and national music standards, as well as recorder and pitched/non-pitched percussion and singing options. All of these lessons have been tested and student approved!