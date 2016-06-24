Gain background knowledge for a mini research project about World War II with this aligned Google Expedition lesson. Lesson plan includes before, during and after the Expedition activities and guiding questions.

What is a Google Expedition:
* Google Expeditions enable teachers to bring students on virtual trips to places — museums, underwater, outer space. Expeditions are collections of linked VR content and supporting materials that can be used alongside existing curriculum.

*These trips are collections of virtual reality panoramas — 360° panoramas and 3D images — annotated with details, points of interest, and questions that make them easy to integrate into curriculum already used in schools.

* This google expedition lesson corresponds with theses points of interest: Peace Memorial Park, Battle of Midway, and Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial

Essential Question:
What were the key events of WW II?

Guiding Questions:
- Which countries were involved in WWII?
- How did they get involved?
- How were they affected after the war?

Standards:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.9
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.7
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.4
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.2

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • GE-wwii-BSP_thumb.jpg
  • Expeditions-Lesson--World-War-II-2.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

jpg, 20 KB

GE-wwii-BSP_thumb

Lesson Plan

pdf, 61 KB

Expeditions-Lesson--World-War-II-2

Report a problem

Categories & Grades