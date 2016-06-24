Gain background knowledge for a mini research project about World War II with this aligned Google Expedition lesson. Lesson plan includes before, during and after the Expedition activities and guiding questions.



What is a Google Expedition:

* Google Expeditions enable teachers to bring students on virtual trips to places — museums, underwater, outer space. Expeditions are collections of linked VR content and supporting materials that can be used alongside existing curriculum.



*These trips are collections of virtual reality panoramas — 360° panoramas and 3D images — annotated with details, points of interest, and questions that make them easy to integrate into curriculum already used in schools.



* This google expedition lesson corresponds with theses points of interest: Peace Memorial Park, Battle of Midway, and Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial



Essential Question:

What were the key events of WW II?



Guiding Questions:

- Which countries were involved in WWII?

- How did they get involved?

- How were they affected after the war?



Standards:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.9

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.7

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.4

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.2