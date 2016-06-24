Free
Gain background knowledge for a mini research project about World War II with this aligned Google Expedition lesson. Lesson plan includes before, during and after the Expedition activities and guiding questions.
What is a Google Expedition:
* Google Expeditions enable teachers to bring students on virtual trips to places — museums, underwater, outer space. Expeditions are collections of linked VR content and supporting materials that can be used alongside existing curriculum.
*These trips are collections of virtual reality panoramas — 360° panoramas and 3D images — annotated with details, points of interest, and questions that make them easy to integrate into curriculum already used in schools.
* This google expedition lesson corresponds with theses points of interest: Peace Memorial Park, Battle of Midway, and Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial
Essential Question:
What were the key events of WW II?
Guiding Questions:
- Which countries were involved in WWII?
- How did they get involved?
- How were they affected after the war?
Standards:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.9
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.4.7
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.4
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.4.2
