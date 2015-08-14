"Would you rather" questions in Spanish are so much fun and students love giving their opinions.

Our goal as Spanish teachers is to help our students COMMUNICATE in the target language! This is a fun way to practice comprehension!

This packet has 5 partner "Would you rather" ("Cual te gustaria mas...?") interviews with a total of 75 "would you rather" questions to help your students practice:

critical thinking skills
reading comprehension
listening skills

"Would you rather" questions can also be used as:

·.·•Writing Prompts
·.·•Classroom Management Tool to focus students' energy
·.·•Stations / Center Work
·.·•Bell Ringers to start your lesson
·.·•Exit Tickets to end your lesson

Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • WouldYouRather.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

WouldYouRather

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades