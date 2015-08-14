"Would you rather" questions in Spanish are so much fun and students love giving their opinions.



Our goal as Spanish teachers is to help our students COMMUNICATE in the target language! This is a fun way to practice comprehension!



This packet has 5 partner "Would you rather" ("Cual te gustaria mas...?") interviews with a total of 75 "would you rather" questions to help your students practice:



critical thinking skills

reading comprehension

listening skills



"Would you rather" questions can also be used as:



·.·•Writing Prompts

·.·•Classroom Management Tool to focus students' energy

·.·•Stations / Center Work

·.·•Bell Ringers to start your lesson

·.·•Exit Tickets to end your lesson



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida