Writing is one of the parts of language that students are developing. For some students, ESL/ELL for example, what they know about a topic may exceed their ability to communicate it through the written word. Students learn to write by writing. Writing needs to be original thought, not just copying something that someone else wrote. Therefore, it is imperative that opportunities are often provided for students to engage in writing about a variety of content. Students’ writing should make sense and be complete. Writing About offers a collaborative opportunity for small groups of students to work individually first to write about a concept and then to come together and to put their individual work into a paragraph about the topic. A word cloud of library associated words is given as a prompt for words and ideas. Facilitation notes are provided as well as student activity sheet. This is a good activity for struggling students and ESL/ELL who may need some support in writing.
We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Special educational needs
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school
- Whole school / Parents and community
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
Secondary Learning Station Game Packet
- 9 Resources
- $12.00
Writing Prompts and Centers for Middle School Mathematicians
- (1)
- $7.00
Glyphs: A Different Approach: Elementary
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Article Writing Help Mat
- (0)
- FREE
Writing Newspaper Articles - read a model, analyse it and plan your own
- (0)
- $3.52