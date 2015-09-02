Writing is one of the parts of language that students are developing. For some students, ESL/ELL for example, what they know about a topic may exceed their ability to communicate it through the written word. Students learn to write by writing. Writing needs to be original thought, not just copying something that someone else wrote. Therefore, it is imperative that opportunities are often provided for students to engage in writing about a variety of content. Students’ writing should make sense and be complete. Writing About offers a collaborative opportunity for small groups of students to work individually first to write about a concept and then to come together and to put their individual work into a paragraph about the topic. A word cloud of library associated words is given as a prompt for words and ideas. Facilitation notes are provided as well as student activity sheet. This is a good activity for struggling students and ESL/ELL who may need some support in writing.



