Let's spice up your Makerspace/Classroom/Learning Commons/Library with some stylish Maker Task Cards that are appealing to everyone's Maker eye:). This resource consists of 6 letter size cards full of project ideas and one card that visualizes the concept of Design thinking. Create stations around these cards and let students work through the projects. The following projects are:



1. Homopolar Motor

2. Working with Cardboard

3. MakeyMakey

4. LittleBits

5. Paper Circuits

6. Soft Circuits



Note: These task cards require some knowledge with the projects/technology described above.



Check out my other Makerprojects:

Paper Circuits

LED Bracelet