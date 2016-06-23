Let's spice up your Makerspace/Classroom/Learning Commons/Library with some stylish Maker Task Cards that are appealing to everyone's Maker eye:). This resource consists of 6 letter size cards full of project ideas and one card that visualizes the concept of Design thinking. Create stations around these cards and let students work through the projects. The following projects are:
1. Homopolar Motor
2. Working with Cardboard
3. MakeyMakey
4. LittleBits
5. Paper Circuits
6. Soft Circuits
Note: These task cards require some knowledge with the projects/technology described above.
Check out my other Makerprojects:
Paper Circuits
LED Bracelet
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Stop-Motion Animation Tips and Tricks Presentation
- (1)
- $4.00
Makerspace Project *Paper Circuits*
- (0)
- $2.50
3 Photography Intro "Cheat Sheets"
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Spreadsheet KS3 Project/ Assessment (Mathematic elements)
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE Computing Exam Style Question with Answer: Pirated Software
- (0)
- 20% off$4.23$3.38
GCSE Computing Exam Style Question with Answer: Driverless Cars
- (0)
- 20% off$4.23$3.38
New resources
Python using Indexing and Slicing
- (1)
- FREE
IT Cambridge Technicals Unit 12 P3
- (1)
- FREE
Word Processing Evaluation Sheet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Digital Footprint and Online Safety
- (1)
- $8.45
Operating Systems - Revision Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82
Shape Drawing Algorithms in Scratch
- (0)
- $2.82