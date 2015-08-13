As a middle school teacher, I see more and more students that have a terribly difficult time comprehending nonfiction & informational text - textbooks, websites, articles etc. I needed a more simply option for students to read, apply, and comprehend what they read - This is a GREAT tool to help your students overcome that obstacle. These are designed to cover ONE basic science topic per lesson for students to build a solid foundation before moving to the next topic & building that "house of knowledge" on the foundation.
This product contains:
- 2 mini reading passages (this topic has more information than most others)
- 1 application activity (cell diagrams + flip flaps)
- 1 writing prompt that goes along with the passage
- Photo example/answer key
Created: Aug 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
