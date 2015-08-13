As a middle school teacher, I see more and more students that have a terribly difficult time comprehending nonfiction & informational text - textbooks, websites, articles etc. I needed a more simply option for students to read, apply, and comprehend what they read - This is a GREAT tool to help your students overcome that obstacle. These are designed to cover ONE basic science topic per lesson for students to build a solid foundation before moving to the next topic & building that "house of knowledge" on the foundation.



This product contains:



- 2 mini reading passages (this topic has more information than most others)

- 1 application activity (cell diagrams + flip flaps)

- 1 writing prompt that goes along with the passage

- Photo example/answer key