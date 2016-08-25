Are We Rome? Is the US likely to meet the same fate as the Western Roman Empire- graphic organizer

This graphic organizer list the numerous problems of the Roman Empire and guides students to ask if the United States has the same particular problem as Rome

ex- Rome grwe weak to bad emperor- in the next column it asks students "do we have bad presidents"? Name some"

this helps students understand whether or not the Us will fall just as the Western Roman Empire

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Essential-Questions-are-we-rome.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

docx, 25 KB

Essential-Questions-are-we-rome

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades