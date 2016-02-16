This resource consists of 10 different activities (one on each page) that include 10 target words beginning with the CL sound blend. The activities are appropriate for use during speech therapy, phonics work, or for sending home as a practice activity. Short directions at the top of each page are helpful for directing practice of the CL sound at the word or sentence level. The last activity, in which the student must find the targeted CL pictures in a picture scene, could be used to stimulate practice of the CL sound to tell a story. The activities are best suited for preschool through elementary school age students.

The activities can be printed for use with students, can be viewed and used via computer or tablet, or can be shared with students online as part of a teletherapy session or lesson. They are also ideal for use as speech therapy homework.

The 10 CL words targeted in this resource are as follows: clam, cliff, cleats, claw, clown, cloud, closet, clock, clothing, clover.

The following 10 activities are included:

• FLASH CARDS

• PICTURE SCENE

• PICTURE MATCH

• WORD SCRAMBLE

• FILL-INS

• TIC-TAC-TOE

• GO-TOGETHERS

• WORD SEARCH

• RECTANGLES

• FIND THE PICTURES

All activities include the written target word and pictures with the exception of WORD SEARCH which does not have pictures.

