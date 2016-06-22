PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Back to School Common Core Picture Math is a packet of 12 different worksheets with a back to school theme where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful pictures. Each worksheet is aligned with the Common Core standards for third grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these worksheets into your curriculum.



Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.



You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.



The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:

3.OA.7 - Operations and Algebraic Thinking

3.NBT.1 - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten

3.NBT.2



Skills reviewed:

Addition

Subtraction

Rounding to the nearest tens and hundreds

Multiplication



Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



