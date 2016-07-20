The premise of my augmented reality active reading guides is to simply work with technology, rather than fight it. My students are attached to their phones. Therefore, in my class, I put them to use by creating activities in which their success coincides with the proper use of their phones.
These guides utilize Aurasma, which is an augmented reality application.
The students simply . . .
-download the free application from their correlating app store.
-open the application on their phone.
-click “Discover Auras”
-search “bdalton”
-from here you should see my auras (including the Egyptian aura)
-point their phone at the provided image (Egyptian Temple in this case).
Note: You can either have the students point at the picture on a computer screen; or you can print the image off as a hard copy and use that, as well.
-complete the provided active reading questions provided.
When done with the reading activities, the students complete a reflective writing quiz to round out the experience.
In the end, the students love it since they can use their phones. As the teacher, I love it since they are taking part in active reading techniques, which will benefit them greatly as lifelong learners. It’s a win-win!
Total Pages: 22
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Literacy for early childhood / Non-fiction texts
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Media studies / Audio and audio-visual media
- Media studies / Interactive and web-based media
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82