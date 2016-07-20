The premise of my augmented reality active reading guides is to simply work with technology, rather than fight it. My students are attached to their phones. Therefore, in my class, I put them to use by creating activities in which their success coincides with the proper use of their phones.



These guides utilize Aurasma, which is an augmented reality application.

The students simply . . .

-download the free application from their correlating app store.

-open the application on their phone.

-click “Discover Auras”

-search “bdalton”

-from here you should see my auras (including the Egyptian aura)

-point their phone at the provided image (Egyptian Temple in this case).

Note: You can either have the students point at the picture on a computer screen; or you can print the image off as a hard copy and use that, as well.

-complete the provided active reading questions provided.



When done with the reading activities, the students complete a reflective writing quiz to round out the experience.



In the end, the students love it since they can use their phones. As the teacher, I love it since they are taking part in active reading techniques, which will benefit them greatly as lifelong learners. It’s a win-win!



