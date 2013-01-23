Powerpoint introducing the weather in Italian. Quite basic to start, but then it builds up to sentence level, and finally paragraph level as a weather forecast created by the pupils. Have adapted this resource from two others on the TES, and have added in my own activities as well. Hope it's useful!

