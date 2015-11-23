This story in French takes place on Christmas eve, Noël. A brother and a sister are trying to find out if Santa exists. It is a dialogue ( written in a style of a theatre script that could be played by students.)



*** Attention : It should only be read by older kids who don't believe in Santa anymore. There is a similar story for kids who still believe. Check here: Bulle et Billy ***



About 840 words. 4 pages of text with some illustration. A lot of vocabulary related to Christmas. For the most part, use of the present and future tense. Some verbs in the past tense (passé composé, imparfait and plus que parfait).



Is included :

- Quizlet with vocabulary French/English

- A link to a video with lyrics of the Christmas song mentioned in the text

- 11 questions on text (multiple choice and open ended questions)

- Answer sheet provided



As with my other products, If you need to make some changes in the text, please contact me and I will be glad to do it free of charge.



Copyright © - Sophie DePons - www.french-amis