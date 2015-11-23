This story in French takes place on Christmas eve, Noël. A brother and a sister are trying to find out if Santa exists. It is a dialogue ( written in a style of a theatre script that could be played by students.)
*** Attention : It should only be read by older kids who don't believe in Santa anymore. There is a similar story for kids who still believe. Check here: Bulle et Billy ***
About 840 words. 4 pages of text with some illustration. A lot of vocabulary related to Christmas. For the most part, use of the present and future tense. Some verbs in the past tense (passé composé, imparfait and plus que parfait).
Is included :
- Quizlet with vocabulary French/English
- A link to a video with lyrics of the Christmas song mentioned in the text
- 11 questions on text (multiple choice and open ended questions)
- Answer sheet provided
As with my other products, If you need to make some changes in the text, please contact me and I will be glad to do it free of charge.
Copyright © - Sophie DePons - www.french-amis
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%
Other resources by this author
French story with exercises - La ruse de Titi Speedy
- (0)
- $3.50
Saint Patrick's day: le jour de la Saint Patrick: a story in French and exercises
- (0)
- $3.50
French Past tense: a bundle of 3 stories with exercises
- 3 Resources
- $9.50
Popular paid resources
GCSE French - using complex structures
- (180)
- $7.04
19 French A-Level revision quickies
- (32)
- $9.86
The Perfect Tense Card Race
- (52)
- $7.04
New resources
Year 7 - Moi et ma famille - differentiated lessons
- (1)
- FREE
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
- (2)
- $4.23
Quiz sur Noel
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
French Basics Revision Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
French: Numbers 1-100
- (0)
- $14.09
Worksheet Les Passe-temps
- (0)
- FREE