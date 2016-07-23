Colonial American Careers: Plymouth Pilgrim
This product contains 14 one-page reading passages covering Anglicans and Separatists, the Mayflower Voyage, the Mayflower Compact, Well-Known Pilgrims, William Bradford, the First Winter, Squanto and the Native Americans, and more. This product is also perfect for SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for CLOSE READING with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included). THIS LESSON INCLUDES READING PASSAGES, ACTIVITIES, REVIEW GAME, WORKSHEET AND TEACHER’S KEY.
What was it like to be a Plymouth Pilgrim? Why did the Puritans choose to leave England and make their lives in America? This lesson plan covers the background information leading up to the Mayflower voyage, life as a Pilgrim and the First Thanksgiving.
Reading Passages: *
14 one-page reading passages covering the following topics:
• Anglicans and Separatists
• The Separatists Separate
• The Mayflower Voyage
• The Mayflower Sets Sail
• The Mayflower Compact
• Well-Known Pilgrims
• William Bradford – Arriving in the New World
• William Bradford – Leader and Author
• The First Winter
• Moving to the Settlement
• The Pilgrims meet the Native American
• Squanto and the Pilgrims
• The First Thanksgiving: Winslow’s
• The First Thanksgiving: Bradford’s Account
Activities:
This product includes the following classroom activities:
Write a Classroom Compact
Seek and Find: The Mayflower Compact
Critical Thinking
Job Application – Plymouth Pilgrims
Interpret a 16th Century Recipe
Review Game: True or False
Complete a Timeline!
Plymouth Pilgrims Worksheet
Write an Acrostic Poem
Write a Note of Thanks
Play Nine Men’s Morris
Links: A Paper Pilgrim Bonnet OR Pilgrim Hat:
Add Some “Tradition” to Your Thanksgiving Feast
Coloring Pages
Examine the Mayflower Compact
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
