Each worksheet represents a small section of the big picture! This task ensures individual accountability (every worksheet is different) while harnessing collaborative motivation (Every worksheet is needed for the mosaic). The end result will look spectacular hanging up in your classroom, and your students will be proud! A Complete Answer Key is provided for every worksheet, as well as an Answer-Range Key for quick assessment. A completed coloured mosaic is also provided, with coordinates, for easy assembly of the image.



The mosaic consists of 24 unique worksheets involving

◾ One-Step Equations (+,-,×, or ÷)

◾ Two-Step Equations (+ or -, then × or ÷)

◾ Multi-Step Equations (distributing, collect like terms, cross multiplying)

◾ Proportions (both simple and multi-step)



Students solve fifteen linear equations, then use the answers to colour their worksheets based on the colour key. Their sheets combine to create the large mosaic image!



It's simple!

1. Calculate the answers.

2. Colour the squares.

3. Cut out your section.

4. Combine with the class!



Leave the picture a secret or show it for motivation… it’s your call.



Encourage students to check their answers by finding them in the randomized list on their worksheet before they colour each square. This will increase the accuracy of the final picture!



All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!



*Please note: A previous version of this product contained an error in the order of the colours on the student worksheets. If you purchased this, email me at calfordmath@live.ca with the date of your purchase, and I will promptly provide you with the updated version and more freebies! Thanks for your understanding.*