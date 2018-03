Let your 4th grade class have fun with these CCSS=aligned geometry worksheets and activities.

Make your life easier when worksheets and activities include CCSS alignment on each page.



The resource includes worksheets and activities involving:

-drawing and/or identifying line segments and geometric shapes

-geometric rotation

-angles of geometric shapes

-circle-angle measurement

-geometry riddles

-much more

If you would like other CCSS-aligned products, please visit My Shop.



Total Pages-32

Answer Key Included