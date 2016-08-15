Use these compound word cards in your literacy centers for fun practice. Students can match the cards together to make compound words and list them, write a story using the words, put compound words in alphabetical order, or write sentences using compound words. These matching cards can also be used to play a memory game. Includes 40 matching pairs of compound words. - HappyEdugator
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
