I used this resource, a creative writing presentation, with a top set KS4 English group as a stimulus for creative writing to prepare for the Of Mice and Men coursework, however, this could also work well with a lower ability group on other units of work.
About this resource
Created: Mar 7, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
