I used this resource, a creative writing presentation, with a top set KS4 English group as a stimulus for creative writing to prepare for the Of Mice and Men coursework, however, this could also work well with a lower ability group on other units of work.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • What’s in my pocket.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 7, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson plan

ppt, 133 KB

What’s in my pocket

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades