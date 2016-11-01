Lovely robot graphic clip art set features cute robots in soft pastel colors. You will get 8 digital images in high resolution.
Digital graphic resource for teachers for making any school and classroom projects such as for creating bulletin board, printable, worksheet, classroom decor, craft materials, activities and games, and for more educational and fun projects. Also great for parents for making fun creations for kids.
Included (files are zipped):
- Each clipart saved separately in PNG format, 300 dpi with transparent background.
- Each clipart saved separately in JPG format, 300 dpi with white background.
Commercial license (small business) and non-profit/personal license included.
Please give credit to REVIDEVI and link back to my TES store.
Please read REVIDEVI terms of use prior to purchase/ download.
You can read it on REVIDEVI profile page. Just copy paste the link below..
https://www.tes.com/member/revidevi
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 33%
Other resources by this author
Digital Papers/ Patterned Background - Set of 16 - Flourish Square Rainbow
- (1)
- $2.82
Cute monsters clip art Mega Bundle (9 packs)
- (1)
- $12.68
Kitchen utensils clip art
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Updated: Peer Assessment. Classwork, exercise book, final product or model
- (17)
- $4.37
Operating Systems - Revision Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82
Lever Theory Worksheet KS3
- (7)
- $1.62
New resources
AQA GCSE D&T (1-9) Smart Materials & Modern Materials Videos & Worksheets
- (1)
- $2.82
Knowledge organiser - Textiles Clasification and Product analysis- Edexcel GCSE D& T (9-1) new spec
- (1)
- $4.23
6 R's Word Match up
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Operating Systems - Revision Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA Design and Technology mock (new specification 2017) practice exam full paper sections A, B and C
- (0)
- $8.45
PLASTICS - GCSE Resistant Materials/Product Design/Design and Technology
- (1)
- $4.23